ACLU, Planned Parenthood ask federal judge to block Georgia 'Heartbeat' law

ATLANTA - Abortion rights groups in Georgia are asking a federal judge to stop Georgia's controversial abortion law before it goes into effect in January.
The request from ACLU of Georgia, Planned Parenthood and other groups comes almost a month after they filed a lawsuit claiming the law is unconstitutional.
The "Heartbeat" law, set to go into effect Jan. 1, essentially bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but makes exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health.
The ACLU is asking the court for a preliminary injunction to stop the law from going into effect while its June lawsuit case is still ongoing.
