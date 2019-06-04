Pro-life supporters call for Netflix boycott

ATLANTA - A week after Netfilx said it would rethink its investment in Georgia because of the Heartbeat Abortion Law, Pro-Life advocates are calling on Georgians to boycott the streaming service by canceling their subscriptions.
Georgia Right To Life and other organizations made the call for a boycott this morning.
At the same time, 15 Georgia film industry executives sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp inviting him to tour their facilities and to have a conversation about the issues affecting them.
We’ll have an update from both sides of the argument, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
