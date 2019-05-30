0 Disney CEO: Filming in GA will be 'difficult' if heartbeat law goes into effect

ATLANTA - Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that it would be “very difficult” for the company to keep filming in Georgia if the state’s recently passed hearbeat abortion law goes into effect.

The new law essentially bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but makes exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health.

Disney, which owns Marvel Entertainment, has filmed such Hollywood blockbusters as “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Black Panther,” in the Atlanta metro.

When asked if they would keep filming in Georgia if the bill was allowed to take effect, Iger said,“I rather doubt we will.”

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully,” Iger continued.

Just last week, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot that Netflix may rethink its entire investment in Georgia because of the bill.

"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It's why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia," Sarandos said in a statement.

The Georgia chapter of the ACLU said they plan to file a lawsuit against the heartbeat law. Their lawsuit should be ready to file by the end of summer around August or September.

The heartbeat law is set to take effect in January.

NOTE: ABC's parent company is Disney.

