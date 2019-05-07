Gov. Brian Kemp set to sign anti-abortion 'Heartbeat' bill into law today

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign the controversial anti-abortion “heartbeat bill" into law later this morning, a move that will set in motion a drawn-out legal battle that the Republican and other supporters hope lands in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The governor was long expected to sign House Bill 481, which would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, making it one of the nation’s strictest laws of its kind.
The bill will be signed into law at 10 a.m. in the governor's ceremonial office at the state Capitol.
Kemp said the bill upholds his promise to enact the “toughest abortion bill in the country.” After initially backing a weaker measure, Kemp endorsed the “heartbeat” bill in March and lobbied lawmakers to approve it.
Lawmakers from both sides make their arguments for and against the bill
