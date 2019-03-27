ATLANTA - Backlash is growing on both sides of the controversial “heartbeat” bill, which could become Georgia's abortion law.
An anti-abortion group said the proposed law does not go far enough. Now, the opposition is coming from both sides for very different reasons.
Since the Georgia House and Senate approved different versions of the bill, both would still have to agree before the governor could sign it into law, which he said he will do.
The bill would make abortions illegal to around six weeks when the fetal heartbeat is first detectable, instead of after the current 20 weeks of pregnancy.
