0 Georgia House to vote today on controversial 'Heartbeat' abortion bill

The Georgia Senate on Friday approved what would be among the strictest abortion laws in the country. Now it moves back to the House.

House Bill 481 would outlaw abortions once a doctor detects a heartbeat in the womb — which is usually at about six weeks into a pregnancy and before most women know they are pregnant. Current Georgia law allows abortions to be performed until 20 weeks.

Georgia is poised to become the third state in as many weeks to pass similar legislation. A federal judge blocked Kentucky’s version of the law hours after it was signed by that state’s governor.

Georgia’s legislation now heads back to the House, which will have to approve changes made in the Senate. The House narrowly passed the original bill earlier this month.

Acworth Republican state Rep. Ed Setzler, who sponsored the bill, said he is looking forward to taking the legislation across the finish line before the session adjourns April 2.

“We have really taken great lengths to balance the legitimate interests of women with the basic right to life of the child,” he said.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign the legislation if it wins final passage. He vowed during his 2018 campaign to sign the strictest abortion laws in the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union has already said it will file a lawsuit if the measure wins final passage.

