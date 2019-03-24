0 Georgia Tech senior tackle Brandon Adams dies at age of 21

ATLANTA - The Georgia Tech community is mourning the loss of Brandon Adams, a football player who died on Saturday.

Adams, a senior defensive tackle and business administration major, died in Atlanta at the age of 21, according to the school. Memorial service information has not been released.

Adams is survived by his mother Lisa Greer, his stepfather Reginald Woods and sister Rian.

Adams grew up in Brentwood, Tenn. and Georgia Tech recruited him from Brentwood Academy in 2016. The defensive tackle had a career year in 2018 for the Yellow Jackets and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution named Adams a player to watch this spring.

Spring practice for Georgia Tech was set to begin Tuesday morning.

Our hearts are broken by the sudden passing of Brandon Adams. He was a tremendous teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/bNXgnwwu03 pic.twitter.com/LaZlicpnEg — Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) March 24, 2019

TRENDING STORIES

Here are the statements from Georgia Tech officials:

Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family. As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon’s family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Geoff Collins, Georgia Teach head coach

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing. In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”

Georgia Tech President G. P. “Bud” Peterson.

“All of us here at Georgia Tech send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandon Adams. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.” Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson:

Susan and I were crushed when we learned about Brandon Adams this morning. He was without a doubt one of the finest people that I’ve had the opportunity to know. He was a talented young man and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and teammates. — Paul Johnson (@CoachPCJ) March 24, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.