Mayor to make announcement related to Atlanta child murders case

ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding the Atlanta child murders cases that rocked the city in the late '70s and early '80s.
Bottoms will hold a press conference at noon at the Atlanta Public Safety headquarters.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is in downtown Atlanta, where Bottoms is expected to make the announcement.
Over a two-year period from 1979 to 1981, at least 28 children, teenagers and adults were killed in areas around Memorial Drive.
Atlanta native Wayne Williams was arrested in the deaths of two adults in 1981 and police think he is responsible for the other killings, but he has never been tried for them.
We'll bring you the latest from the mayor's press conference, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
