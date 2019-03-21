1 man killed in home invasion; 3 suspects chased by mother of victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed in an early morning home invasion at DeKalb County apartment complex.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway was at the scene on Columbia and Rainbow Drive in Decatur where police told her a man was found dead in one of the apartments.
Police said that there was no forced entry.
Holloway learned that the mother of the man killed chased the three suspects and crashed on Interstate 20.
