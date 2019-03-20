Police: Decomposing body found in SUV in Walmart parking lot

DALLAS - A decomposing body was found in the back seat of an SUV in the parking lot of a Dallas Walmart Tuesday.
WFAA reported that police estimate the body had been there for nearly six weeks.
Authorities were called after a Walmart employee noticed the body in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police said surveillance video shows a Ford Explorer being driven into the parking lot in early February.
Authorities said the man’s body appeared to look as if he was asleep, WFAA reported.
An autopsy will be conducted on the body.
Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Nicole Walton told The Dallas Morning News the remains show no signs of homicide.
The identity of the man has not been released as police await to notify next of kin, authorities said.
