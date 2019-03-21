Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett police said officers are currently on scene of a homicide in the 3000 block of Peachtree Corners Circle. The scene is being processed and the PIO is on the way, police said.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach saw crime scene investigators arrive at the scene.
Gwinnett Police investigating homicide at Park at Peachtree Corners apartment complex. CSI van just pulled in. We’re on scene working to find out more details pic.twitter.com/nUGsSfgmiw— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 21, 2019
A lot of police activity at Peachtree Corners apartments. Gwinnett Police investigating homicide pic.twitter.com/lB7YAWqD31— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 21, 2019
