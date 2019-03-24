Video shows man who sprayed apartment complex with bullets 2 days in a row

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained shocking video of a man pulling up to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, where he simply walked up and started shooting.
Bullets started flying Sunday, March 17, at a complex on Fulton Street. The man, who was seen driving a black Jeep, sprayed the area, and bullets went through cars, several windows and glass doors.
Thankfully, no one was hurt -- but the gunman was not done.
He returned the next day and used a high-powered gun to shoot up the apartment complex again.
We're speaking with a grandmother who said she immediately grabbed her grandchildren and hit the floor, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
