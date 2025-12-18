Gainesville fighting for state championship after controversy-filled playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville High School football fans packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta for a shot at the state championship title on Wednesday night.

“This is a brand new day, new opportunity,” said Tosha Smith.

Her son is a Freshman on the team, and she said last month there was concern the team might not make it this far. That’s when a bench-clearing fight broke out on the field during a game against Brunswick High School.

Video shows a Brunswick player rip helmets off two Gainesville players and punch them. A lineman from Brunswick’s team ran nearly 50 yards to dive in, and players from both teams rushed the field.

“It was so disappointing,” said Smith. “But, I was so proud of how our boys handled the whole situation. They’ve handled it with a lot of grace.”

Gainesville City Schools had to go through the court system to try to stop the Georgia High School Association from suspending dozens of players before a key playoff game.

The agency ended up delaying games across the state.

After more push-back last week, the Board of Trustees agreed the suspensions were not consistent with past cases and lifted all Gainesville’s ejections permanently.

“All we wanted to do is the right thing by standing up as a community, let them play, and here we are,” said Crystal Wilmont.

Gainesville City Schools Athletic Director Adam Lindsey reflected on the case with Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco before Wednesday’s game.

“That three-week period right there was probably the hardest of my career,” said Lindsey. “At the end of the day, it was never a question. We were going to do what we felt was the right thing to do for our kids.”

Before the game Gainesville High School Head Football Coach Josh Niblett said, “It’s pretty emotional right now, but, you know, we just want to finish well.”

Looking back, parents said it is possible this season has shaped Georgia high school football forever.

“It’s about perseverance. Athletics teaches us a ton of lessons. That’s certainly one that our kids hope to take out of this one. That’s something that’s not just about this game, it’s going to follow them through in life,” said Lindsey.

