Florida man posed as Instagram celebrity, spent $800 on Uber to bring Texas teen to state, police

APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida man is facing child sex abuse charges after officials said he paid over $800 on an Uber to bring a teenage girl from Texas to Apopka.

Police said 25-year-old Richard Brown raped the 17-year-old girl in his parents' home over the course of several days. The two met over Instagram after he told the victim that he was a 19-year-old Instagram celebrity and that he would "take care of her."

The victim told Apopka police that Brown paid for an Uber to drive her from San Antonio, Texas, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From Louisiana, she got into another Uber that dropped her off in Apopka on Sunday.

Brown would later show police receipts showing the second part of the trip that amounted to over $800.

According to arrest documents, Brown told police he was "only friends" with the victim and thought that she was of age and "in need of a place to stay."

One neighbor couldn't believe the accusations.

"You might never know about it and now the cops are here," said Amanda Trail. "That's crazy for the parents."

The victim said once she realized Brown wasn't 19 or "Instagram famous," she wanted to go home. Brown then allegedly told her, "No, you owe me now for bringing you all the way here."

She later told officials that she escaped on Wednesday when Brown fell asleep and while she was on Snapchat with her mother. Police found her near Ustler and Wekiwa Preserve Drive, but said she wasn't able to point out which home belonged to the victim or what his name was on social media.

Brown's attorney took issue with the story, citing "several inconsistencies."

Brown faces six felony counts of child sex abuse.

