ATLANTA - Georgia state senators could vote on the controversial abortion bill Friday.
Channel 2 Action News was there Monday as the “Heartbeat Bill” passed out of a Senate committee. On Thursday, it passed a final committee.
The bill now goes to the floor of the Senate, where Senators could vote on it.
Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot is at the Capitol and said people waiting to get into the Senate gallery.
There is a very long line of people waiting to get in the Senate gallery as lawmakers plan to debate the abortion bill today. pic.twitter.com/SWwdysj58Z— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) March 22, 2019
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston is outside the Capitol, where there are dozens of Georgia State Patrol and other police cruisers lined up.
There's a phalanx of patrol cars parked outside the State Capitol in anticipation of what will probably be passionate debate over the abortion bill today. pic.twitter.com/MWieHlVnY8— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) March 22, 2019
BACKGROUND
The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That’s usually about six weeks into a pregnancy.
There is an exception to the bill: if the pregnancy endangers a woman’s life.
Doctors who perform an abortion after detecting a fetal heartbeat could lose their medical licenses.
