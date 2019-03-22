  • Will it pass? Senators could vote today on controversial abortion bill

    By: Richard Elliot , Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - Georgia state senators could vote on the controversial abortion bill Friday.

    Channel 2 Action News was there Monday as the “Heartbeat Bill” passed out of a Senate committee. On Thursday, it passed a final committee.

    The bill now goes to the floor of the Senate, where Senators could vote on it.

    BACKGROUND

    The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That’s usually about six weeks into a pregnancy.

    There is an exception to the bill: if the pregnancy endangers a woman’s life.

    Doctors who perform an abortion after detecting a fetal heartbeat could lose their medical licenses.

