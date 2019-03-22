ATLANTA - Police said Friday they have made multiple arrests in connection with a multi-million dollar burglary at a high-end Buckhead jewelry store at last month.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden received a tip confirming the arrests Friday afternoon.
Icebox Diamonds & Watches Jewelry is an upscale jewelry store in Buckhead known for its celebrity clientele.
Police say two masked gunmen followed the manager of the store home on Feb. 17, forced him and his wife inside and took the keys to the jewelry store.
After the victims were tied up, one of the robbers took the keys and broke into the store on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, burglarizing it, the statement said.
The thieves stole between $5 million and $10 million dollars in diamonds and watches, police said.
With more than a million followers on Instagram, the store has earned worldwide fame.
Dozens of hip-hop’s biggest stars, like Atlanta’s own T.I. and 21 Savage, have all been known to drop tens of thousands of dollars on custom pieces.
Atlanta police say they will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the case. We'll be streaming the news conference LIVE on wsbtv.com.
We're working to learn how police tracked down the suspects, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
