  • Police: Jewelry store known for famous clients burglarized after home invasion

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An upscale jewelry store known for its celebrity clientele was burglarized on Saturday night and police are searching for the person responsible.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden has learned this started during a home invasion when the victim was forced to give the thief the keys and access codes to the Icebox Jewelry store in Buckhead.

    When officers arrived at the store, they tell Channel 2 nothing seemed out of the ordinary but when the business owners showed up and went inside, they discovered it had been burglarized.

    We're working to find out what police say the thieves got away with, on Channel 2 Action News and wsbtv.com.

