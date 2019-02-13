  • Arsenal of guns, ammunition found at dentist's home after SWAT standoff

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are back at the home of a Brookhaven dentist Wednesday a day after a SWAT standoff -- and this time they're removing an arsenal of guns and ammunition. 

    Police and SWAT went to Dr. Frank Roach's home off Osborne Road Tuesday to serve a domestic violence warrant. 

    Police told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik they originally called in the SWAT team after they believed Roach had a gun.

    The situation ended after investigators threw flashbangs and tear gas and found him in a hidden room.

    "Inside that hidden room were multiple weapons and ammunition that was accessable to him. However he was taken into custody. He did struggle with officers but he was taken into custody," said Brookhaven Maj. Brandon Gurley.

