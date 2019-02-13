COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 57-year-old woman was found dead early Tuesday morning in Cobb County.
According to the Marietta Police Department, officers were called to the area of Bells Ferry Road and Cobb Parkway North for a different investigation.
While they were there, they found a woman’s body in a wooded area near the intersection.
The woman was identified as Kelley Albertson, of Marietta.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that a preliminary report from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Albertson’s death as suspicious.
Anyone who recognizes Albertson or knows about her schedule during the last week is asked to call Detective Mark Erion at 770-794-5363.
