POLK COUNTY, Ga - Authorities with the GBI and several area police departments recently concluded an 18-month drug investigation in Polk County.
The investigation, which led to search warrants being executed at four different locations, netted 31 arrest warrants.
The search warrants were conducted at the following locations:
- 302 North College Street, Cedartown, Georgia
- 3744 Antioch Road, Cedartown, Georgia
- 1140 Dugdown Road, Buchanan, Georgia
- 230 Merritt’s Avenue, Cedartown, Georgia
Investigators said they confiscated more than 9 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of heroin, 18 guns and 18 prescription pills.
The investigation was done by members of the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Region 1 Calhoun Office, Polk County Drug Task Force, Floyd-Rome Metro Drug Task Force, Polk County Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Cedartown Police Department.
The following people were charged with criminal offenses:
- Jonathon Andrew Bradshaw, 32 - Trafficking Methamphetamine x 3, Possession of Explosives by a Convicted Felon (Arrested Feb. 6, 2019)
- Brittany Hope Morgan, 28 - Trafficking Methamphetamine x 2 (Arrested Feb. 6, 2019)
- Megan Reddish Highfield, 31 - Trafficking Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Eric Daniel Campbell, 41 - Trafficking Methamphetamine x 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Harley Eugene Brown, 24 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Aislinn Yvonne Haney, 35 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Jerimy Allen Chavez, 32 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 11, 2019)
- Johnny Shane Oswalt, 40 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Robert Anthony Mckee, 35 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- William Rutledge, 45 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Tiffany Star Hooper, 39 - Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Wendy Miranda Hammonds, 34 - Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 11, 2019)
- Christopher Wayne Truett, 52 - Conspiracy to Receive Stolen Property (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Christopher Wayne Truett Jr., 32 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Sandra Cook, 52 - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Billy Jack Hickson, 32 - Trafficking Methamphetamine (Arrested in Bartow County Jan. 17, 2019)
- Chrescent Taylor, 31 - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Arrested in Bartow County Jan. 17, 2019)
- Ashley Louis, 33 - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Arrested in Bartow County Jan. 17, 2019)
- Christopher Prevant, 29 - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Arrested in Bartow County Jan. 31, 2019)
- Oscar Mondragon, 23 - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Arrested in Cobb County Jan. 7, 2019)
- Susan Elaine Crocker, 47 - Possession of Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Dylan James Pointer, 22 - Possession of Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Kicia Arlene Coffey, 39 - Possession of Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Amberly Star Adams, 33 - Possession of Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 7, 2019)
- Berto Carrizal, 24 - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 11, 2019)
- Jamie Jeanine Forrister, 39 - Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (Arrested Feb. 12, 2019)
- Stephanie Michelle Radford, 39 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (WANTED!)
- Charles Kenneth Cook, 35 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, Possession of Explosive Devices with Intent to Distribute (WANTED!)
- Demetrius Antwon Brown, 36 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (WANTED!)
- Robert James Shoemaker, 39 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (WANTED!)
- Michael Horace Bailey, 47 - Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (WANTED!)
NOTE: Other charges and arrests are expected as a result of this investigation.
