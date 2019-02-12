KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw State University is investigating a series of racist social media images that were circulating among students.
An official confirmed the investigation to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose.
One of the images showed a black student with the caption that says "need to call the Klan to solve this issue." Now, students are worried about their safety.
"Can I go to class and not worry about a member of the Klan? Making a remark like that. You don’t know. You never know what can happen when you walk out of that classroom," said a Kennesaw State student, who first made the image public on Twitter.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 21 Savage released from ICE detention on bond
- Man in custody after SWAT standoff blocks Brookhaven neighborhood for hours
- Woman sues Opera nightclub over alleged sexual assault streamed on Facebook Live
The student asked Channel 2 Action News not to identify her over the safety concerns.
She says a classmate forwarded her the image after he was included in a racist and profanity-laced conversation on the GroupMe app.
She told Jose she shared it on Twitter because other students have the right to know.
"You never know if there could be action behind that," she said.
Jose reached out to the university for a comment and a spokesperson immediately sent back this statement:
"Kennesaw State condemns discrimination in any form. We are aware of the circumstance on Twitter. We launched an investigation as soon as we became aware of this on Sunday and are continuing to investigate.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}