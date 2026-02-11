Skeletal remains found near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department recovered skeletal remains near Perimeter Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police department, a surveyor working for a construction found the remains while working in the area shortly after 12 p.m. and called police.

When police arrived, they confirmed human remains were at the location and are investigating the incident now.

Sandy Springs police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they assisted through the use of their cadaver dog team.

A Dunwoody police sergeant told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that the remains belonged to a middle-aged man but identity and cause of death had not been determined.

Police said they will release more information when it becomes available.

