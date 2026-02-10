Student assaulted by principal during walkout protest, father says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County father says a high school principal assaulted his son during a school walkout to protest ICE operations.

Suri Chadha Jimenez, who is an attorney, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Campbell High School suspended his 10th grader son after he got involved.

Hours after the father filed a police report, he said he received a notice that his son is suspended.

“Mr. G hit me. He pushed me into the wall and then he grabbed my arm, and I was really scared,” said student Suri Colin Chadha Jimenez.

He says it happened Jan. 30, before students across metro Atlanta walked out of school to protest ice operations.

“The moment you start putting your hands on somebody then you’ve taken it to the next level and that’s a crime,” Suri Chadha Jimenez said.

The father said he filed the police report after seeing a video, which he shared with Channel 2.

“He’s grabbing her, and she has nothing to do with any protest at all. And afterwards, he beelines to go attack my son. You can see he’s holding his wrist, and he is trying to stop him after he already pushed him against the wall,” Suri Chadha Jimenez said.

“My heart drops every time I see him. I just feel incredibly scared. I wasn’t doing anything to disrupt school, others were screaming and jumping but the people who were disrupting they weren’t part of the walkout. Everyone who was part of the walkout they had planned to walk out peacefully and go protest in front of the school,” Suri Colin Chadha Jimenez said.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson released the following statement in response to the allegations:

“Campbell students should always be treated with respect, and based on what we know, they were. We also expect a safe, learning-focused school day and appreciate Principal Gillihan’s leadership in protecting both for more than 2,800 students. The 25 students who chose to disrupt the school day were given advance notice of the consequences and are now facing them.”

