Uber passenger killed when semi crashes into car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an Uber.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned that a passenger died when a semi crashed into her driver's car.
We were at the scene with police as a tow truck took that car from the scene along Perry Road in Northwest Atlanta early Friday morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
A source with the Atlanta Police Department told Moore a woman riding with an Uber driver died when the truck crushed the passenger side of the car.
Channel 2 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who said its huge responsibility to get customers to their destinations safely.
“I make sure that I'm always aware of my surroundings and what's going on around me,” the Uber driver said.
That Uber driver said there's an accident policy for rideshare drivers, which covers passengers up to a million dollars.
“The passengers are covered while their on an official Uber drive, so the coverage covers them and their injuries,” the Uber driver said.
Officers said others involved in the crash ended up in the hospital.
So far, police have not said who was at fault and charges are pending.
