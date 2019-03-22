  • Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years for covering up Tara Grinstead's murder

    By: Tony Thomas

    WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. - The man who hid the body of South Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead will spend the next 25 years in prison. 

    A jury convicted Bo Dukes on four counts, including two counts of making a false statement, hindering the apprehension of a criminal and concealing the death of another.  

    A judge sentenced Dukes to the maximum amount asked by the prosecution.

    It took the jury less than an hour to come back with the verdict.

    Dukes initially claimed he didn't know anything about the 2005 disappearance and death of Grinstead, a 30-year-old high school history teacher. Months later, Dukes confessed. He hadn't killed Grinstead, he told the GBI, but he had helped burn her body for two days on his family's pecan farm. 

    Dukes' friend, Ryan Duke, is charged with Grinstead's murder. His trial is set for April 1.

