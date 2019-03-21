0 Day 4 of Tara Grinstead Trial: State wraps up its case

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors in the Tara Grinstead and Bo Dukes trial rested Thursday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News was there Wednesday when the jury heard a videotaped interview with Bo Dukes.

Dukes said his friend Ryan Duke admitted he murdered Grinstead.

“I asked him what the hell happened. He told me he had gone to the house that night, used a credit card and strangled her,” Dukes said.

Investigators say that, in that 2017 interview, Dukes sat with a GBI agent and confessed to his role in the crime.

Day 3: Bo Dukes confession tape

In the recorded interview, Bo Dukes told a GBI agent that he helped Tara Grinstead's killer burn her body in a pecan orchard in October 2005.

Prosecutors played the video Wednesday for a Wilcox County jury hearing the first trial in Grinstead's slaying.

The disappearance of the teacher and beauty queen remained a mystery for more than a decade until Dukes and his friend were charged in 2017.

Dukes is charged with helping conceal Grinstead's death and lying to police in an earlier interview.

His friend Ryan Duke is charged with Grinstead's murder. His trial is set for April 1.

Day 2: Friend, family of Bo Dukes take stand

In court Tuesday, John McCullough, who went to basic training with Dukes, testified that he heard about what Dukes did with Grinstead's body.

McCullough testified that he reported to police multiple times that Dukes told him he was involved in hiding Grinstead's body. McCullough took the stand for a long time, wiping away tears at times.

He told the court he visited Dukes in 2006 during Christmas and drove the same truck that Dukes allegedly used to transport Grinstead's body.

“He brought it up and said, 'You remember that billboard you had seen?' I was, like, ‘Yeah,’ and he was, like, ‘I know what happened,’" McCullough said.

Day 1: Jury seated, testimony begins

During Monday's testimony, the mother of Dukes' former girlfriend said that she heard him talk openly about Grinstead's killing.

“Had he helped dispose of Tara’s body? Why didn't he tell people? And he said, ‘Yes.’ Why didn't he tell people? And he said he had told people over the years, but not law enforcement,” Kimalyn Sheridan said.

Sheridan said she would like to forget the day Dukes told her what he did.

“It was so hard for me to fathom the whole thing anyway. It was like living in a surreal bubble,” Sheridan said.

