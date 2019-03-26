Two teachers disciplined after calling middle schoolers 'gay;' school officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two Gwinnett County middle school teachers are under investigation after making inappropriate comments about two eighth grade boys' sexuality, officials said.
A mother says the two harassed her 14-year-old son and called him gay -- and they are still on the job.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was at Shiloh Middle School in Snellville, where school officials said they disciplined the two teachers. The 14-year-old's mother said they were only suspended for two days.
This Mom wants answers after 2 teachers harassed her 14 y/o son about being gay, when he hasn’t identified his sexuality yet. The teachers admitted to saying things officials are calling inappropriate but they’re still teaching. Exclusive story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/VfhIpBZjG8— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) March 26, 2019
The mother told Fernandes that the teachers called another boy her son's "boyfriend."
Fernandes also spoke to other boy's mother, who said her son threatened to kill himself after the teachers' comments made students tease him.
Why both mothers say the punishment is not enough and what the school plans to do about it, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
