0 Georgia Tech fires women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach MaChelle Joseph was fired Tuesday after being put on leave on February 27 for what was termed a pending personnel matter.

Joseph’s attorney made the announcement in a news release, calling it “the culmination of an unlawful campaign of retaliation against her for advocating for gender equity in athletics at Georgia Tech.”

A message to an athletic department spokesman seeking confirmation of the dismissal was not immediately returned. The school has withheld comment since Joseph was put on leave.

It brought an end to a 16-year tenure as head coach, preceded by two seasons as an assistant. The news release also included a statement from Joseph.

“Georgia Tech has been my home for the past 18 years, and the players and the staff have been my family.

I have so many great memories of the amazing journey we have been on with this program. I will be forever grateful for all of the young women who took a chance on Tech and on me. They have forever changed this program and my life.

I want to thank all of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball fans, supporters, alumni, and donors for your unwavering support and friendship.

Although this day came sooner than I expected, I am thankful that I had the opportunity to work with such a special team of great people and players. This is the most talented team we have ever had in women’s basketball at Georgia Tech – built from 3 top-25 recruiting classes in a row and 2 of the past 3 ACC Freshman of the Year recipients. This young, talented team is poised for an incredible run in 2019, and I am excited to watch them achieve greatness.

Thank you to all my current and former athletes, coaches, and fans of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program. I am forever grateful for the past 18 years with you.”

This article was written by Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.