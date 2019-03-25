ATLANTA - A prize-winning show dog vanished at the Atlanta airport after she was checked in for a flight.
Chanenl 2's Audrey Washington learned that Gale, an American Staffordshire terrier, was in Atlanta for a dog show.
Gale's handlers told Washington that after the show, they arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to fly Gale back to Amsterdam. Gale was checked in and went through security, but according to the owner, the handlers were about to board a plane when officials told them the dog was missing.
"I know she's scared. We just want her back," her owner, Floris Van Essen, told us.
We're speaking with airline officials about what may have happened and the search for Gale, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}