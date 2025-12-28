DeKalb County

DeKalb County to require litters of cats, dogs, rabbits to be registered starting New Year’s Day

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting along with the new year is a new policy for pet breeders in DeKalb County.

The county commission passed an ordinance earlier this year for what officials call a pet litter registration program.

The county said the program is meant to help keep the community safe, healthy and supported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Starting on Jan. 1, 2026, the county will require that residents register dog, cat or rabbit litters within 21 days of birth.

Officials said the ordinance is meant to:

  • Encourage responsible pet ownership
  • Reduce pet overpopulation
  • Connect pet owners with county resources
  • Provide access for free vaccines and microchips
  • Protect pets and community

Registration is free and residents can sign up online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read