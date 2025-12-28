DeKalb County to require litters of cats, dogs, rabbits to be registered starting New Year’s Day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting along with the new year is a new policy for pet breeders in DeKalb County.
The county commission passed an ordinance earlier this year for what officials call a pet litter registration program.
The county said the program is meant to help keep the community safe, healthy and supported.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Plane crashes behind home in DeKalb County, 2 injured
- Police investigating death in northeast Conyers neighborhood
- ‘Not OK:’ 22-year-old charged after hitting 124 mph on I-75
Starting on Jan. 1, 2026, the county will require that residents register dog, cat or rabbit litters within 21 days of birth.
Officials said the ordinance is meant to:
- Encourage responsible pet ownership
- Reduce pet overpopulation
- Connect pet owners with county resources
- Provide access for free vaccines and microchips
- Protect pets and community
Registration is free and residents can sign up online here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group