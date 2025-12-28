DeKalb County to require litters of cats, dogs, rabbits to be registered starting New Year’s Day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting along with the new year is a new policy for pet breeders in DeKalb County.

The county commission passed an ordinance earlier this year for what officials call a pet litter registration program.

The county said the program is meant to help keep the community safe, healthy and supported.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2026, the county will require that residents register dog, cat or rabbit litters within 21 days of birth.

Officials said the ordinance is meant to:

Encourage responsible pet ownership

Reduce pet overpopulation

Connect pet owners with county resources

Provide access for free vaccines and microchips

Protect pets and community

Registration is free and residents can sign up online here.

