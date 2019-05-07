ATLANTA - More than 100 demonstrators are rallying outside the State Capitol in response to Gov. Brian Kemp signing the “Heartbeat Bill."
Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot was there Tuesday morning as Kemp signed legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.
The signing Tuesday morning caps weeks of protests and marks the beginning of a possibly costly legal battle. ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young said that the new law was unconstitutional and that the ACLU would challenge it in court.
We have a team of reporters and photographers at the State Capitol covering this developing story from all angles. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for reaction from both sides.
About 150 Heartbeat Law opponents from various organizations are rallying on the steps of the State Capitol. They are promising legal challenges and to run candidates against those lawmakers who voted for the bill. pic.twitter.com/y3N2wLnUHP— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 7, 2019
