    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - More than 100 demonstrators are rallying outside the State Capitol in response to Gov. Brian Kemp signing the “Heartbeat Bill."

    Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot was there Tuesday morning as Kemp signed legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.

    The signing Tuesday morning caps weeks of protests and marks the beginning of a possibly costly legal battle. ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young said that the new law was unconstitutional and that the ACLU would challenge it in court.

