ATLANTA - A third major studio has now gone on record that it will “reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions” if the state’s abortion law goes into effect.
New York-based WarnerMedia follows Netflix and Disney, which both have threatened to leave the state for the same reason.
WarnerMedia released the following statement Thursday:
“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process. We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”
WarnerMedia, which runs several networks technically out of Atlanta including CNN, HLN, TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network, shoots several shows in the state.
