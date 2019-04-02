Alyssa Milano, movie industry take 'Heartbeat Bill' fight to State Capitol

ATLANTA - Actress Alyssa Milano and other members of Georgia’s film and television industry plan to hold a news conference Tuesday evening and deliver a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, condemning the Georgia Legislature’s passage of HB 481 and urging him not to sign it into law.
The controversial bill, nicknamed the “Heartbeat Bill,” passed in the Georgia House of Representatives last week for the final time and is now awaiting the governor’s signature.
The bill outlaws most abortions as soon as a doctor can detect a heartbeat in a fetus. Doctors say a heartbeat is typically detected when a fetus reaches six weeks' gestation.
Current Georgia law allows abortions up to 20 weeks.
Kemp has said he would sign the bill into law, but so far has not.
