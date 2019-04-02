Fire at Avalon construction site causes crane to collapse

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a construction site in Alpharetta sent a plume of black smoke over North Fulton County Tuesday.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is at the Avalon development, where he saw a crane bucke and collapse due to the heat.
BREAKING: large fire burning on construction site at @AvalonInsider in #Alpharetta. pic.twitter.com/6fqqvH9tZ5— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) April 2, 2019
Just saw a construction crane buckle from the heat and collapse. https://t.co/fhzICPNgGT— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) April 2, 2019
It's unclear if anyone has been injured. Fire crews are working to put the fire out.
A construction crane was on fire and has collapsed. Fire crews on scene dealing with things now. No word on injuries.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) April 2, 2019
Will update in 10 min. Media can meet PIO across the street at Gwinnett Tech College lot.
NewsChopper 2 is on the way to the scene to gather more details.
We're working to learn how the fire started and if anyone is injured, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
