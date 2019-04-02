  • Fire at Avalon construction site causes crane to collapse

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a construction site in Alpharetta sent a plume of black smoke over North Fulton County Tuesday. 

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is at the Avalon development, where he saw a crane bucke and collapse due to the heat. 

    It's unclear if anyone has been injured. Fire crews are working to put the fire out. 

    NewsChopper 2 is on the way to the scene to gather more details. 

    We're working to learn how the fire started and if anyone is injured, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

