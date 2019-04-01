FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Middle Georgia.
Students Precious Waters, 20, and Kearsten Robinson, 19, were in a Honda Accord on Woolfolk Road about 10 p.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer hit them on Ga. 49, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Both vehicles burst into flames, killing the students and the driver of the big rig.
Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the truck driver as Georgia Harris, 55, of Macon.
It is not clear what led to the collision.
“The crash is still under investigation,” the GSP said in a statement.
Plans are underway for a candlelight vigil, the school said in another tweet. The date of the vigil has not been released.
The CandleLight Vigil for our beloved Wildcats Precious Walters and Kierston Robinson will be announced Today or Tomorrow. Please stay tuned to updates on the ceremony #FVSU pic.twitter.com/r9RgRmNfYK— FVSU SGA (@SgaFvsu) March 31, 2019
Waters and Robinson “were very engaged in our university community and their losses will have a lasting impact on us all,” Fort Valley State said in a statement posted on Twitter. Both were from the Americus area, Rooks told AJC.com.
Counseling is being offered to students, faculty and staff in the wake of the deaths, according to the university.
This article was written by our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.
