  • Bridge collapses on I-75 in Chattanooga; interstate closed in both directions

    Updated:

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Interstate 75 is closed in both directions in Chattanooga after part of a bridge collapsed onto the roadway below.

    Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say a concrete barrier at the I-24/I-75 split fell from the I-75 S bridge onto I-75 N below.

    The concrete hit a car as it crashed down. The driver of that car has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

    The earliest estimated clear time is around 4 p.m. Monday, TDOT said.

    We have a reporter and photographer headed the scene and will have live updates all afternoon on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    According to our ABC affiliate WTVC, the bridge was last inspected in July 2016, just months after the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta.

    [RELATED: GDOT implements new policies in light of I-85 bridge collapse investigation]

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories