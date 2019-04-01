CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Interstate 75 is closed in both directions in Chattanooga after part of a bridge collapsed onto the roadway below.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say a concrete barrier at the I-24/I-75 split fell from the I-75 S bridge onto I-75 N below.
NEW: Here's my amateur attempt at showing you where this is. pic.twitter.com/TePCNz7ckv— Shannen Sharpe (@sharpeproducer) April 1, 2019
The concrete hit a car as it crashed down. The driver of that car has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
A concrete railing on I-75 N to I-25 W collapsed and hit a car. Responders on scene say person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. @TDOT is re-routing traffic. Pics by BC Carlos Hampton. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/Db7D5Oesld— Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) April 1, 2019
The earliest estimated clear time is around 4 p.m. Monday, TDOT said.
We have a reporter and photographer headed the scene and will have live updates all afternoon on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
According to our ABC affiliate WTVC, the bridge was last inspected in July 2016, just months after the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta.
[RELATED: GDOT implements new policies in light of I-85 bridge collapse investigation]
This is an image from Google maps showing the exact railing that collapsed onto the roadway below pic.twitter.com/opAnvFBdXp— Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) April 1, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}