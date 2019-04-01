Video shows moment car hits 9-year-old playing in yard; driver on the run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County family is pleading for a hit and run driver to come forward as their little girl recovers in the hospital.
Video captured the horrific moment as an out of control driver came across the front lawn and crashed into the 9-year-old.
It happened on Cherokee Valley Drive.
Police are still looking for the driver.
Hear the mother’s emotional plea to the driver, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
He sticks around the scene for about a minute and then can be seen casually walking away up the street.
He blew through the stop sign at a nearby t-intersection
After watching what happened next, some people say it is a miracle the girl survived.
