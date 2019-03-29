  • Teen possibly trying to get into wrong apartment shot, killed, police say

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Fairburn.

    According to Atlanta police, a 19-year-old man died.

    The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Fairburn Road around 1 a.m. Friday. 

    The shooter is in custody and cooperating, police said. 

    The victim may have been trying to enter the wrong apartment before the shooting, police said. 
     

