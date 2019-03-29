  • Officers with guns drawn surround armed driver on I-75; all lanes blocked

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police activity has shut down Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

    Video from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows Marietta police officers blocking the southbound lanes near I-285 and guns drawn on a vehicle. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that they pulled over a "non-compliant driver" and are using a negotiator to talk to the driver.  

    Police said the driver is armed.

    Traffic is being diverted onto Windy Hill Road

