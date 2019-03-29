COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police activity has shut down Interstate 75 in Cobb County.
Video from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows Marietta police officers blocking the southbound lanes near I-285 and guns drawn on a vehicle.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that they pulled over a "non-compliant driver" and are using a negotiator to talk to the driver.
Police said the driver is armed.
Traffic is being diverted onto Windy Hill Road
RED ALERT: Cobb Co.: Police Activity; I-75/sb at I-285; all lanes blocked. Use Hwy. 41 as an alternate. https://t.co/1kMbHpckFO #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/krfO96CDwP— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 29, 2019
RED ALERT: Cobb Co.: Police activity; I-75/sb before I-285. All lanes are blocked. Traffic diverted at I-285. Use Express Lanes or Hwy. 41/ Cobb Pkwy. as an alternate. https://t.co/amzarkFlU7 #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/ryIq0y7vGv— WSB Radio (@wsbradio) March 29, 2019
