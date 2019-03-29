Tense I-75 standoff started with attempted robbery, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man who ended up in a tense standoff with police on I-75 first attempted to rob a Marietta Walmart or a nearby store.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was in Cobb County, where several squad cars were at the Walmart at 210 Cobb Parkway.
Fernandes said officers were talking to managers inside. At least one Walmart customer told Fernandes she thinks she was there when the armed robber came in the store.
Officers responding to the report of an attempted robbery at the scene spotted the man's car and tried to stop him. The driver pulled over on the interstate and refused to leave his car, police said.
He has since been taken into custody.
Fernandes spoke to customers at the Walmart, who said it was terrifying to know there was a gunman in their neighborhood.
