GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the man at the center of a Levi's Call is now in police custody.
Robert "Joey" Peeples is listed in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Friday morning.
We're working to learn how police tracked down the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Arcade police said Robert "Joey" Peeples took his daughter from a home in Arcade just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]
Police said Peeples was dropping Baylee off at her grandmother's home when he and her mother, Tiffany Aycock, got in an argument. Police said Peeples refused to let the toddler out of the car.
Police said Peeples hit Aycock with his van as she tried to get Baylee away from him.
Baylee was later located Thursday afternoon at a family member's home.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}