ATLANTA - Could there be a new break in the Atlanta Child Murders investigation?
An Atlanta man told Channel 2 Action News that he fought off Wayne Williams -- the prime suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders. He said this is the first time he’s talking about it publicly.
Tim Thomas told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant that he was walking home from school one night in 1976 when Williams offered him a ride.
Thomas said he got in Williams’ car and almost immediately knew something was wrong.
“I said, ‘You’re driving so slow,’ and I said, ‘Why don’t you just let me out, I can walk?’ And he said, ‘I can’t do that,’ so I said, ‘Oh, boy,’” Thomas told Diamant.
Thomas told us exclusively what he says happened when he tried to jump out of the car + he explains what he saw on our newscast that made him want to come forward 43 years later -- on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
