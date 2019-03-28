  • EXCLUSIVE: Man says he fought off Atlanta Child Murders suspect

    By: Aaron Diamant

    ATLANTA - Could there be a new break in the Atlanta Child Murders investigation

    An Atlanta man told Channel 2 Action News that he fought off Wayne Williams -- the prime suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders. He said this is the first time he’s talking about it publicly.

    Tim Thomas told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant that he was walking home from school one night in 1976 when Williams offered him a ride.

    Thomas said he got in Williams’ car and almost immediately knew something was wrong.

    “I said, ‘You’re driving so slow,’ and I said, ‘Why don’t you just let me out, I can walk?’ And he said, ‘I can’t do that,’ so I said, ‘Oh, boy,’” Thomas told Diamant.

    Thomas told us exclusively what he says happened when he tried to jump out of the car + he explains what he saw on our newscast that made him want to come forward 43 years later -- on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

