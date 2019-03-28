JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Arcade Police Department is searching for a missing toddler said to be in "extreme danger" in Jackson County.
Baylee Sue Peeples was reported missing early Thursday morning on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call for the little girl.
The 1-year-old was wearing a pink shirt with hearts with the words "Always Amazing," and a pink and black jacket with the word "love."
Authorities said she was abducted by Robert Joseph Peeples. He is 39 years old and may be in a white 1993 GMC Vandura van with a Georgia tag RIK1620.
The two may be headed toward Gwinnett County or Winder or Mississippi, authorities believe.
Cell phone records show the location for the two was at I-85 at Spaghetti Junction around 4:30 a.m.
