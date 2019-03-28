  • GBI gambling unit carrying out search warrant at Henry County bar

    MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's gambling unit is carrying out a search warrant at a bar in Henry County.

    Channel 2 Action News photographer is outside Motorheads Bar on Macon Street in McDonough after we received phone calls from neighbors about the activity.

    We have reached out to a GBI spokesperson, who confirmed the unit is at the scene.

