10-year-old dies days after fight in elementary school classroom

WALTERBORO, S.C. - A 10-year-old girl has died two days after getting into a fight at school.
RaNiya Wright, a fifth-grade student from Colleton County, South Carolina, died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Charleston, the school district confirmed.
Wright and another student were involved in a fight in a classroom on Monday. Wright was airlifted to the hospital and had been unresponsive and in critical condition since then, our ABC affiliate WCIV reported.
Wright died shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
#BREAKING: A Walterboro 5th-grader severely injured in classroom fight Monday died Wednesday morning, family confirms. RaNiya Wright had been unresponsive and in critical condition at MUSC, family says.#chsnews pic.twitter.com/zatOAx98PI— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) March 27, 2019
The other child involved has been suspended from the school indefinitely, according to the school district.
“We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time,” the school district posted on its website Wednesday morning.
A crisis response team was sent to the school Tuesday to help students and staff.
The student’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}