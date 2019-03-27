Dramatic video shows officers take down suspect holding woman at knifepoint

ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested a man they say forced woman into an apartment with a knife to her throat Sunday night in Athens.
Police body camera video shows the moments officers were able to rescue her and handcuff him.
The incident happened on International Drive around 11:35 p.m. March 24.
Police said multiple people called about a man holding the woman at knifepoint and forcing her into an apartment. The witnesses were able to tell police which unit the man had taken the woman into.
Police forced their way into the apartment and arrested the man, Shimobi Obijuri, 20.
The victim had minor injuries. She is not being identified. Police said Obijuri is the victim's ex-boyfriend.
We're working to get the 911 calls and talk with witnesses, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cobb County man blamed electrician for pet death then shot him, police say
- Retired teacher from metro Atlanta killed in house explosion
- Education Secretary cuts $18M to Special Olympics in proposed education budget
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}