0 Retired teacher from metro Atlanta killed in house explosion

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A house explosion killed a retired teacher from metro Atlanta and now communities in two states are remembering her.

On Tuesday afternoon, Coweta County's sheriff shared his memories of his beloved sister with Channel 2's Carol Sbarge.

"We were very close so it was a shock," Lenn Wood said.

What investigators believe caused the explosion, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Wood is used to comforting victims' families; now, he and his family are the ones who need comfort after the sudden loss of his sister Ann. She was the oldest of eight children.

"(She was) pretty much the matriarch since our parents died so we (would) call call her when we needed advice," Wood said.

McLean died in the house explosion in Grand Lake, Colorado.

Wood said the news still hasn't sunk in.

“I handled it like a call really because it wasn’t real to me and sometimes I feel it coming on," Wood said.

McLean and her husband, Mark, retired as teachers from Newnan High School and moved to Colorado.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wood said the family's coping as best they can. For now, he's just trying to stay busy.

“That’s why I’m at work it helps me not think about it and we’re waiting on the body to come in at the airport hopefully she’ll be coming home soon.”

Messages of support are pouring in from the community.

“They’re telling us know that she taught them and they’ve become a teacher because of her.”

The sheriff and his family are leaning on their faith to get through.

“Yes, that’s the only thing that gets us through it. My church, my preacher, it keeps us strong," he said.

Ann's husband, Mark McLean, suffered critical injuries in the explosion.

Wood told us he's expected to pull through but will face a long recovery with multiple surgeries.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.