Georgia's Luke Bryan surprises 'American Idol' contestant with unexpected gift

LOS ANGELES - This is why we love Georgia's own Luke Bryan.
After a moving performance of “Every Teardrop Falls” on Sunday's "American Idol," Bryan noticed something unusual with 19-year-old Colby Swift's cowboy boots. Both had large holes in them.
Bryan asked him what size shoe he wears.
"Whatever fits," Swift responded.
Bryan then took off his own boots and handed them to the teen, telling him, "Well, I'm a 12D, and I'll solve that little problem."
"So Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round," Bryan told Swift.
