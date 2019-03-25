  • Georgia's Luke Bryan surprises 'American Idol' contestant with unexpected gift

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - This is why we love Georgia's own Luke Bryan. 

    After a moving performance of “Every Teardrop Falls” on Sunday's "American Idol," Bryan noticed something unusual with 19-year-old Colby Swift's cowboy boots. Both had large holes in them.

    Bryan asked him what size shoe he wears.

    "Whatever fits," Swift responded. 

    MORE ON 'IDOL':

    Bryan then took off his own boots and handed them to the teen, telling him, "Well, I'm a 12D, and I'll solve that little problem."

    "So Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round," Bryan told Swift. 

    Watch the next episode of "American Idol" on Channel 2 TONIGHT at 8 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories