YOU'RE GOING TO HOLLYWOOD: 2 Georgia singers impress 'American Idol' judges

ATLANTA - There are two Georgia singers you will want to look out for on this season of American Idol.
Shawn Robinson of Duluth impressed the judges on last night's audition on Channel 2.
Watch the next American Idol episode on Channel 2 NEXT Sunday
“It’s just great, you just… you just have to sit there and wait,” Robinson said.
↓ WATCH THE PERFORMANCES BELOW ↓
Stay tuned to see how the Georgia State Student does next in the Hollywood rounds.
Good Morning America has MORE on all of the auditions from last night NEXT on Channel 2
And country singer Clay Page from Elberton, Georgia also moved on.
Clay told Channel 2 Action News during his visit to our studio this week that he's been playing gigs for 10 years.
“This opportunity come about and I was thinking man I need to give this a shot,” Page said.
MORE ON 'IDOL':
- 'American Idol' is back and judges know you don't have to win to become a star
- 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest says watching WSB-TV inspired him to work in TV
- Watch all of Georgia's Caleb Lee Hutchinson's performances on 'American Idol'!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}