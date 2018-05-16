  • Watch all of Georgia's Caleb Lee Hutchinson's performances on 'American Idol'!

    Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson has had a remarkable run on 'American Idol,' sailing into the top three with his smooth country vocals. 

    Next stop? The 19-year-old from Dallas competes for the big prize: The next winner of 'Idol!'

    WSB-TV will be rooting for our hometown star during the two-part finale, which airs May 20 and 21 LIVE on Channel 2. 

    Until then, check out all of Hutchinson's amazing performances so far!

    April 1 - Solo Round

    "Your Man" by Josh Turner

    April 2 - Showcase Round

    "I Was Wrong" by Chris Stapleton

    April 15 - Top 24

    "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett

    April 16 - Top 24

    "Meant to Be" by Florida/Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha

    April 22 - Top 14

    "Midnight Train to Memphis" by The Steeldrivers

    April 23 - Top 14

    "Gettin' You Home" by Chris Young

    April 29 - Disney Night

    "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Toy Story

    May 6 - Prince

    "When Doves Cry" by Prince

    May 6 - Birth Year Song

    "Amazed" by Lone Star

    May 14- Carrie Underwood

    "So Small" by Carrie Underwood

    May 14 - Mother's Day Song

    "Stars in Alabama" by Jamey Johnson

    

