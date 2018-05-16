Watch all of Georgia's Caleb Lee Hutchinson's performances on 'American Idol'!

Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson has had a remarkable run on 'American Idol,' sailing into the top three with his smooth country vocals.
Next stop? The 19-year-old from Dallas competes for the big prize: The next winner of 'Idol!'
WSB-TV will be rooting for our hometown star during the two-part finale, which airs May 20 and 21 LIVE on Channel 2.
Until then, check out all of Hutchinson's amazing performances so far!
April 1 - Solo Round
"Your Man" by Josh Turner
April 2 - Showcase Round
"I Was Wrong" by Chris Stapleton
April 15 - Top 24
"Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett
April 16 - Top 24
"Meant to Be" by Florida/Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha
April 22 - Top 14
"Midnight Train to Memphis" by The Steeldrivers
April 23 - Top 14
"Gettin' You Home" by Chris Young
April 29 - Disney Night
"You've Got a Friend in Me" by Toy Story
May 6 - Prince
"When Doves Cry" by Prince
May 6 - Birth Year Song
"Amazed" by Lone Star
May 14- Carrie Underwood
"So Small" by Carrie Underwood
May 14 - Mother's Day Song
"Stars in Alabama" by Jamey Johnson
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}